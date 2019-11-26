Russia to Complete Deliveries of Five S-400 Regiments to India in 2025 - Rosoboronexport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia will complete the deliveries of five S-400 missile system regiments to India in 2025, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia and India signed in 2018 a contract for five S-400 regiments worth over $5 billion.

"We hope that everything will proceed according to the plan. There is much work ahead, taking into consideration the volume of the contract. We plan to complete the deliveries of the fifth S-400 regiment in the first half of 2025," Mikheev said.

He noted that the first regiment would be delivered in September 2021, or two years exactly after receiving the advance payment.