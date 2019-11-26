UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Complete Deliveries Of Five S-400 Regiments To India In 2025 - Rosoboronexport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Russia to Complete Deliveries of Five S-400 Regiments to India in 2025 - Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia will complete the deliveries of five S-400 missile system regiments to India in 2025, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia and India signed in 2018 a contract for five S-400 regiments worth over $5 billion.

"We hope that everything will proceed according to the plan. There is much work ahead, taking into consideration the volume of the contract. We plan to complete the deliveries of the fifth S-400 regiment in the first half of 2025," Mikheev said.

He noted that the first regiment would be delivered in September 2021, or two years exactly after receiving the advance payment.

Related Topics

India Russia September 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 26, 2019 in Pakistan

40 minutes ago

UAE Press: Business confidence soars in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE congratulates newly elected president of ICAO, ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.