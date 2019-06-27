UrduPoint.com
Russia To Complete Delivery Of S-400 Systems To Turkey By Year-End - FSMTC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Russia to Complete Delivery of S-400 Systems to Turkey by Year-End - FSMTC

PATRIOT PARK (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The supply of Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey and the training of Turkish specialists are to be completed by the end of the year, spokeswoman for the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Maria Vorovyova told reporters Wednesday.

"The contract for the supply of S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems to the Republic of Turkey is being implemented in accordance with agreed deadlines. As Turkish officials have repeatedly stated, the shipment of equipment may begin as early as next month. We are planning to complete the obligations on the supply of equipment and training of the client's specialists by the end of the year," Vorobyova said.

