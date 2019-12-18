UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Complete Gas Pipeline Despite US Sanctions: Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:18 PM

Russia to complete gas pipeline despite US sanctions: Kremlin

Russia expects to complete construction of the major Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea despite approval by the US Senate of sanctions against companies working on the project, the Kremlin said Wednesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Russia expects to complete construction of the major Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea despite approval by the US Senate of sanctions against companies working on the project, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

The pipeline between Russia and Germany, a key part of Moscow's export strategy for state energy giant Gazprom, aims to deliver Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic.

"We expect that this project will be completed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, slamming the sanctions as a "flagrant violation of international law".

"Moscow does not like such actions, and neither do the European capitals. Berlin does not like this and neither does Paris," he said, suggesting that sanctions would only lead to higher gas prices for European consumers.

The sanctions, which were inserted into Washington's huge annual defence spending bill, easily passed both the US Senate and House of Representatives.

The bill now goes to President Donald Trump, who is widely expected to sign the legislation.

US lawmakers have warned the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would bring Russia billions of Dollars and vastly increase President Vladimir Putin's influence in Europe at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and the West.

The 9.5-billion-euro ($10.6-billion) pipeline will run under the Baltic Sea and is set to double shipments of Russian natural gas to Germany.

The European Union and Germany have strongly warned the US not to impose sanctions, saying that European energy policy should be decided in Europe.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia Europe Washington European Union Trump Germany Paris Berlin Nord Vladimir Putin Lead Gas Billion

Recent Stories

NAB opposes removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from ..

1 minute ago

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

29 minutes ago

China support int'l Chinese language education pro ..

5 minutes ago

Danish gov't launches pilot projects to relieve st ..

6 minutes ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;For Abu Dhabi&#039; initiative to enhance pu ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.