Russia To Complete Over Dozen Angara-A5 Rocket Launches By 2027 - Reports

Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry plans to carry out 17 launches of the new Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome before the end of 2027, Russian media report.

On Friday, Aerospace Forces Commander Sergey Surovikin said that Russia plans to carry out two launches of the Angara-A5 rocket and two launches of the light rocket of this class in 2022.

The Gtrk "Pomor'ye" broadcaster reported on Saturday that one Angara-A5 test launch is planned for 2021, and two more are planned for 2022.

Serial Angara-A5 launches are set to begin in 2023 (two launches planned for that year). Between 2024 and 2027 Russia plans to carry out three Angara launches per year, according to Gtrk "Pomor'ye."

The first Angara-A5 test launch was conducted in December 2014. The Moscow-based Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center is expected to manufacture four Angara-A5 serial models. The delivery of serial Angara-A5 rockets is planned for 2022-2024.

