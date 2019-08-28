The second stage of deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey will be completed within several weeks, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The second stage of deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey will be completed within several weeks, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday.

"The deliveries of the second batch of the S-400 systems have started and will last several weeks, several dozens of flights [will be conducted to deliver the S-400s]. Training of Turkish experts continues. We will complete it in the end of this year or in the beginning of the next year," Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2019 international air show in Moscow region's Zhukovsky.

