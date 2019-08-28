UrduPoint.com
Russia To Complete Second Stage Of S-400s Deliveries To Turkey Within Weeks - Gov't Agency

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 01:28 PM

Russia to Complete Second Stage of S-400s Deliveries to Turkey Within Weeks - Gov't Agency

The second stage of deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey will be completed within several weeks, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The second stage of deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey will be completed within several weeks, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday.

"The deliveries of the second batch of the S-400 systems have started and will last several weeks, several dozens of flights [will be conducted to deliver the S-400s]. Training of Turkish experts continues. We will complete it in the end of this year or in the beginning of the next year," Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2019 international air show in Moscow region's Zhukovsky.

The MAKS show began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

