Russia to Complete State Tests of Unique Amphibious Tank Sprut -SDM1 in 2022 - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia will finish state tests of its unique light amphibious tank Sprut SDM-1, which is the only weapon of this kind in the world, in 2022, Bekkhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the cluster of weapons at the Rostec state corporation, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are creating the Sprut SDM-1 for the airborne forces fist and foremost. The Russian Defense Ministry is currently conducting state tests, which will be completed only in 2022. I would like to note that the tests are quite harsh. The tank will be tested in sea and in high mountain regions, in different climate zones. It will be tested at air temperatures ranging from -40 degrees to +40 degrees [Fahrenheit, -40 to 4.

44 degrees Celsius]," Ozdoev said.

The official expressed the belief that many foreign countries, including India and Asian nations, would be interested in the new tank.

Sprut-SDM1 is designed to support other units with fire, destroy armored vehicles and fortified positions, as well as to conduct reconnaissance. The tank destroyer is equipped with a 125-mm cannon, 7.62-mm remotely controlled machine gun and a 1.62-mm twin machine gun. The vehicle is also armed with a set of guided missiles, allowing it to destroy armored vehicles at a distance of up to 5 kilometers (over 3 miles).