Russia to Complete Testing of Another COVID-19 Vaccine in Late September - Golikova

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia plans to conclude the clinical trials of another COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Vektor State Research Center in late September, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday, adding that there has been no health issues among those who have already received the vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia plans to conclude the clinical trials of another COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Vektor State Research Center in late September, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday, adding that there has been no health issues among those who have already received the vaccine.

"In late September, we are planning to have the clinical trials of another Russia-manufactured vaccine by the Vektor State Research Center concluded," Golikova said during a government meeting.

She has added that those vaccinated during the first and second stages of the clinical trial have not developed any health complications.

"After September 20 we will be able to evaluate the effect on the situation with the epidemic and the beginning of the academic year, and the return of our citizens from vacations, and to adjust, if necessary, our further strategy regarding the development of the epidemic situation," Golikova added.