Russia To Complete Tests Of World's Heaviest Mi-26T2V Helicopter In 2021 - Manufacturer

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russia will complete the acceptance tests of a prototype of the modernized Mi-26T2V helicopter, the heaviest mass-produced helicopter in the world, in 2021, Russian Helicopters Director General Andrey Boginsky told Sputnik in an interview.

"The design and development of this aircraft is underway.

We expect to receive the letter O1 [the start of mass production] in the first half of next year," Boginsky said.

The Mi-26T2V is a wide-body helicopter capable of lifting payloads up to 20 tonnes and protected against radio-controlled and laser-guided missiles.

The aircraft is equipped with a modernized avionics suite, including a NPK90-2 integrated radio electronic system that allows night vision and automatic flight mode.

