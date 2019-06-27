UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Complete Trials Of Pantsir-S1M Air Defense System In July - Rostec

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:36 PM

Russia to Complete Trials of Pantsir-S1M Air Defense System in July - Rostec

Russia will complete trials of Pantsir-S1M missile-gun air defense system in July, Industrial Director of the Rostec's Armament Cluster Sergey Abramov told Sputnik on Thursday

PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russia will complete trials of Pantsir-S1M missile-gun air defense system in July, Industrial Director of the Rostec's Armament Cluster Sergey Abramov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The last stage of the trials is expected to be completed this July," Abramov said at the International Miltary-Technical Forum Army-2019.

The 5th Army-2019 forum, which showcases modern arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday and will run through Sunday.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Russia July Sunday Media

Recent Stories

PM Imran congratulates Pak team over brilliant win ..

4 minutes ago

This female Pakistani soldier is serving in UN pea ..

10 minutes ago

Civil body urged to address domestic workers issue ..

2 minutes ago

Local administration taking steps to improve quali ..

2 minutes ago

Two wounded in explosion in Syria's Damascus

2 minutes ago

Fake Pir grabs Rs18.2 million from follower

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.