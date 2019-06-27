Russia to Complete Trials of Pantsir-S1M Air Defense System in July - Rostec

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russia will complete trials of Pantsir-S1M missile-gun air defense system in July, Industrial Director of the Rostec's Armament Cluster Sergey Abramov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The last stage of the trials is expected to be completed this July," Abramov said at the International Miltary-Technical Forum Army-2019.

The 5th Army-2019 forum, which showcases modern arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday and will run through Sunday.

