Russia To Complete Yak-130 Planes Supply To Vietnam Late 2021- Defense Cooperation Agency

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:15 PM

Russia will complete the supplies of Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft to Vietnam until the end of this year, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) said on Saturday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Russia will complete the supplies of Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft to Vietnam until the end of this year, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) said on Saturday.

"The contract on delivering Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft to our Vietnamese partners is planned to be implemented until the end of the year," Shugaev told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.

