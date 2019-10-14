UrduPoint.com
Russia To Conduct 16 Launches Of Cruise, Ballistic Missiles At Drills - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Sixteen launches of cruise and ballistic missiles, including Bulava and Sineva, will be carried out during the Grom (Thunder) 2019 strategic nuclear forces exercises, Maj. Gen. Yevgeny Ilyin, acting chief of the Main Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry's international military cooperation department, said Monday.

"During the exercise, 16 practical launches of cruise and ballistic missiles are planned. Ten airfields throughout the country will be used," Ilyin said at a briefing for foreign attaches.

