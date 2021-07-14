Russia to Conduct Military Inspection in Slovenia on Thursday - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russian inspectors on Thursday will visit a military object in Slovenia and gather information about its personnel, weapons and equipment, Sergei Ryzhkov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Center for Reducing Nuclear Danger, has said.

"On July 15, 2021, Russian inspectors will visit a military object in Slovenia to examine the manpower and equipment that are deployed there," Ryzhkov told journalists, adding that the inspection will take place in accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security-building measures.

The official noted that Russia's inspectors would visit the object at its peace-time location. The object's command will also provide information about its strength, weapons and equipment to the Russian side.

The 2011 Vienna Document is an agreement between the 57 member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for them to regularly exchange information about their military capacity and troops located in Europe, as well as any unusual military activity.