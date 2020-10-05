Russia to Conduct Observation Flight Over Denmark This Week, Military Says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian specialists will carry out an observation flight over Denmark starting from Monday under the Treaty on Open Skies, Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry, informs.

The observation flight will be carried out on October 5-9 using the Russian Tu-154M-LK-1 observation aircraft, the newspaper said. The flight range could reach 5,600 kilometers (3,480 miles).

Dutch specialists on board the Russian aircraft will be monitoring the use of equipment by Russian inspectors.

The Treaty on Open Skies allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights.

More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost transparency of military activities.

In late May, US President Donald Trump declared that Washington was pulling out of the treaty on account of Russia's alleged lack of compliance. Russia has repeatedly refuted these claims. Many European countries have voiced regrets over the US move and expressed hope that Washington would reconsider.

In July, the head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said that the United States was facing a 6-7 year technological gap compared to Russia in the sphere of technologies related to the Treaty on Open Skies.