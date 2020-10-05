UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Conduct Observation Flight Over Denmark This Week, Military Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

Russia to Conduct Observation Flight Over Denmark This Week, Military Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian specialists will carry out an observation flight over Denmark starting from Monday under the Treaty on Open Skies, Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry, informs.

The observation flight will be carried out on October 5-9 using the Russian Tu-154M-LK-1 observation aircraft, the newspaper said. The flight range could reach 5,600 kilometers (3,480 miles).

Dutch specialists on board the Russian aircraft will be monitoring the use of equipment by Russian inspectors.

The Treaty on Open Skies allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights.

More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost transparency of military activities.

In late May, US President Donald Trump declared that Washington was pulling out of the treaty on account of Russia's alleged lack of compliance. Russia has repeatedly refuted these claims. Many European countries have voiced regrets over the US move and expressed hope that Washington would reconsider.

In July, the head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said that the United States was facing a 6-7 year technological gap compared to Russia in the sphere of technologies related to the Treaty on Open Skies.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nuclear Trump United States Denmark May July October From

Recent Stories

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

5 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

6 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.