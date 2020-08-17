Russia to Conduct Observation Flight Over Finland - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Russia will conduct a surveillance flight over Finland on August 17-21, per the Open Skies Treaty, the Red Star newspaper, an official outlet of the country's armed forces, reported on Monday, citing Sergei Ryzhkov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Center for Reducing Nuclear Danger.

An An-30B observation plane will perform the flight from the Open Skies Helsinki-Vantaa airport, according to the newspaper. The flight's maximum distance will be about 870 miles.

The plane will follow a predetermined route with Finnish specialists monitoring usage of surveillance equipment as well as compliance with the treaty's provisions.