Russia To Conduct Observation Flight Over Turkey On February 25-28 - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:08 PM

Russia to Conduct Observation Flight Over Turkey on February 25-28 - Defense Ministry

Russia will conduct a surveillance flight over the Turkish territory under the Open Skies Treaty from February 25-28, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Russia will conduct a surveillance flight over the Turkish territory under the Open Skies Treaty from February 25-28, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"According to the head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, the Russian Federation plans to carry out an observation flight on Russia's TU-154M-LK-1 observation plane over the territory of the Republic of Turkey under the Open Skies Treaty," the statement said.

According to Ryzhkov, the flight will be carried out from February 25-28 from Eskisehir Open Skies airfield, while a flight range will be up to 1,900 kilometers (1,181 miles).

