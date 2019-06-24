Russia to Conduct Observation Flight Over US Territory June 24-29 - Armed Forces Newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A group of Russian military observers will conduct by June 29 observation flights over the US and the Swedish territories, the official newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star), reported on Monday.

The flights will be carried out within the international Open Skies Treaty.

"One of them [the flights] will be conducted over the territory of the United States by Russia's Tu-154MLK-1 aircraft in the period from June 24-29, from the Open Skies Treaty airfield of Great Falls, with a maximum range of 5,130 kilometers [3,188 miles]. The other one will be conducted over the Swedish territory by Russia's An-30B observation aircraft in the period from June 24-28, from the Open Skies Treaty airfield of Uppsala, with a maximum range of 1,700 kilometers," the newspaper reported.

The flight routes have been coordinated with the United States and Sweden, and US and Swedish experts on board of the Russian aircraft will control the use of the surveillance equipment and compliance with the treaty, the newspaper added.

A French-German mission plans to conduct from June 24-28 an observation flight over the Russian territory aboard a French observation aircraft.