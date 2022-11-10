Russia to Confirm Readiness to Supply Food, Energy to Other States at G20 Summit - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russia will confirm its readiness to remain a reliable supplier of food and energy resources to other countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Russia will confirm its readiness to remain a reliable supplier of food products and energy resources to foreign markets on both commercial and humanitarian basis, though preventing any attempts of foreign forces to exert price and other pressure," Zakharova said.

In particular, Moscow plans to announce a number of specific initiatives in this regard, including building up gas cooperation with Turkey and organizing supplies of large quantities of grain and fertilizers, according to the spokeswoman.

"Let us stress the importance of demonopolizing the global economic architecture and building logistics routes, technology clusters and payment systems independent of political turbulence," Zakharova added.