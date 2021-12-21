Russia to Consider All Options if NATO Refuses to Discuss Guarantees - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia will consider all possible options if NATO refuses to discuss proposals on security guarantees, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday, when asked about the possibility of deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"All issues are considered as complex. We have heard such proposals from our Belarusian allies. All options will be considered, but a lot, as I said, will depend on the response that we expect to receive from the United States and NATO," Rudenko told reporters.