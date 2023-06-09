UrduPoint.com

Russia To Consider Ammonia Pipeline Blast During Talks On Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Russia to Consider Ammonia Pipeline Blast During Talks on Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The blast at the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline will be taken into account during the consultations on the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv region, adding that there are casualties among the civilian population.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the explosion will complicate the extension of the grain deal.

"I think that, of course, this factor will be taken into account," Galuzin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, answering a relevant question.

Related Topics

Russia Kharkiv

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

34 minutes ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

49 minutes ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with partici ..

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies i ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.