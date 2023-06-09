Russia to Consider Ammonia Pipeline Blast During Talks on Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The blast at the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline will be taken into account during the consultations on the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv region, adding that there are casualties among the civilian population.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the explosion will complicate the extension of the grain deal.

"I think that, of course, this factor will be taken into account," Galuzin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, answering a relevant question.