UrduPoint.com

Russia To Consider Ban On Western Flights If Aeroflot Faces Sanctions - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:19 PM

Russia to Consider Ban on Western Flights If Aeroflot Faces Sanctions - Lawmaker

If sanctions are imposed on Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, Moscow may consider banning the passage of Western airlines over the Russian territory, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) If sanctions are imposed on Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, Moscow may consider banning the passage of Western airlines over the Russian territory, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the European Union is discussing sanctions against Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines over their alleged involvement in bringing illegal migrants to Belarus.

"Aeroflot has nothing to do with it. They are trying to 'bite' Russia at any cost ... If sanctions are imposed on Aeroflot, Russia may consider banning flights of Western airlines over the territory of our country," Dzhabarov said.

If the West slaps sanctions on Aeroflot, Russia will respond with "similar sanctions against their companies, which are highly dependent on Russia due to its geographic location," the senior lawmaker warned.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Vladimir Putin Belarus Chamber May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador Conveys Putin's Congratulations ..

Russian Ambassador Conveys Putin's Congratulations to Re-elected Nicaraguan Pres ..

13 seconds ago
 Fertilizer stock of 27000 bags recovered

Fertilizer stock of 27000 bags recovered

2 minutes ago
 Int'l engagement with Afghanistan crucial to avert ..

Int'l engagement with Afghanistan crucial to avert economic collapse, civil war: ..

2 minutes ago
 NBA champion Bucks hold off Knicks, Nets work Magi ..

NBA champion Bucks hold off Knicks, Nets work Magic in Orlando

2 minutes ago
 Over 50% students of up to 18 years inoculated: As ..

Over 50% students of up to 18 years inoculated: Asad Umar

2 minutes ago
 Federal government to ensure GB's socioeconomic up ..

Federal government to ensure GB's socioeconomic uplift: PM Imran Khan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.