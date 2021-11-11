Russia to Consider Ban on Western Flights If Aeroflot Faces Sanctions - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) If sanctions are imposed on Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, Moscow may consider banning the passage of Western airlines over the Russian territory, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the European Union is discussing sanctions against Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines over their alleged involvement in bringing illegal migrants to Belarus.

"Aeroflot has nothing to do with it. They are trying to 'bite' Russia at any cost ... If sanctions are imposed on Aeroflot, Russia may consider banning flights of Western airlines over the territory of our country," Dzhabarov said.

If the West slaps sanctions on Aeroflot, Russia will respond with "similar sanctions against their companies, which are highly dependent on Russia due to its geographic location," the senior lawmaker warned.