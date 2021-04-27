UrduPoint.com
Russia To Consider Bill To Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty Soon - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:40 AM

Russia to Consider Bill to Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty Soon - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) A draft law on Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty will be presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a matter of days, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said.

"The bill on denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty will be submitted by the government to the president in a matter of days," Gavrilov said.

"Then it will go for consecutive consideration to the houses of the Federal Assembly," he said at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control.

The text of his speech was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

More Stories From World

