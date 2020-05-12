Russia to Consider Caracas' Request for Help in Probe of Invasion If Asked - Lavrov

Russia will consider Venezuela's request for help in investigation of a naval incursion if it receives such request, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Russia will consider Venezuela's request for help in investigation of a naval incursion if it receives such request, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday .

"We and other countries provide humanitarian assistance to Venezuela, including medicines.

With regard to other forms of cooperation, to answer your question on the investigation of the invasion of Venezuela by mercenaries tasked with sabotage, terrorist attack and overthrow of the legitimate president, our special services are in contact, and if there is a request, based on relevant agreements, for such assistance in such cases, of course, it will be considered," Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).