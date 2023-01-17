UrduPoint.com

The bill introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the State Duma on the termination of international treaties of the Council of Europe in Russia concerns, in particular, the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism, the Charter of the Council of Europe, according to a document available in the parliament's electronic database

"In connection with the termination of the membership of the Russian Federation in the Council of Europe, from March 16, 2022, the following international treaties shall be considered terminated in relation to the Russian Federation: the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms of November 4, 1950," the document says.

The terminated documents will also include the European Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism of January 27, 1997, the Charter of the Council of Europe of May 5, 1949, the General Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities of the Council of Europe of September 2, 1949, the European Social Charter (revised) of May 3 1996, as well as about ten protocols.

