Russia to Consider Increasing Strategic Offensive Arms Potential - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Russia should consider increasing its strategic offensive arms potential and create a single integrated missile defense system amid the risks arising from the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov said on Friday.

"Therefore, it is important to preserve the existing missile means, and in practical terms ” to work out the idea of increasing the potential of the strategic offensive arms with the creation of a single integrated national missile defense system to counter external threats," Mashkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.