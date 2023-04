Russia to Consider Increasing Strategic Offensive Arms Potential - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Russia should consider increasing its strategic offensive arms potential and create a single integrated missile defense system amid the risks arising from the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov said on Friday.

"Therefore, it is important to preserve the existing missile means, and in practical terms to work out the idea of increasing the potential of the strategic offensive arms with the creation of a single integrated national missile defense system to counter external threats," Mashkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.