UrduPoint.com

Russia To Consider Indonesia's Plan On Ukraine If Officially Receives It - Senior Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Russia to Consider Indonesia's Plan on Ukraine If Officially Receives It - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Russia is ready to consider Indonesia's plan for the settlement in Ukraine if Jakarta officially sends it to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"If we receive it (Indonesia's plan for the settlement in Ukraine) officially, we will consider. We consider any proposals that come to us, and Indonesian ones too," Rudenko told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Jakarta Indonesia

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iraq agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan, Iraq agree to strengthen bilateral ties

3 minutes ago
 World Environment Day being observed today

World Environment Day being observed today

8 minutes ago
 President receives written message from President ..

President receives written message from President of Cyprus on bilateral ties

23 minutes ago
 UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research ..

UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research becomes first member of Intern ..

23 minutes ago
 Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with cr ..

Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with crew&#039;s safe return to Earth

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members& ..

Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members&#039; export value, re-exports ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.