MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Russia is ready to consider Indonesia's plan for the settlement in Ukraine if Jakarta officially sends it to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"If we receive it (Indonesia's plan for the settlement in Ukraine) officially, we will consider. We consider any proposals that come to us, and Indonesian ones too," Rudenko told reporters.