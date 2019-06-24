Russia to Consider Lifting Restrictions Against Georgia When Russophobia Stops - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

Russia will consider lifting restrictions against Georgia when russophobic mood in the country disappears, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree forbidding Russian airlines from flying Russian tourists to Georgia starting July 8 after a series of protests in Tbilisi and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili referring to Russia as an enemy.

"You have seen in the published documents that there is no fixed deadline. It is just about the situation in Georgia returning to non-Russophobic normal. As soon as it is registered, it will lead us to reconsider the decision," Peskov told reporters.

He remarked that aggression against Russian journalists and lawmakers was evidence of direct threat for Russians in Georgia, adding that temporary restrictions were introduced "against the backdrop of this risk."

"There are certain signs of an internal political crisis in Georgia, but this is none of our business, this is Georgia's business.

[It becomes] our business when it has anti-Russian character. This is making us worry," Peskov said.

The spokesman said he was "not aware" of any plans for further restrictions against Georgia, when asked if they were possible should the situation escalate.

Peskov added that Russia was not going to act like some other countries and pressure other states "using sanctions that are illegal."

"You must have noticed that I am talking about restrictions, limits. And we are saying that these are forced restrictions," Peskov said.

The spokesman said that checks on the Georgian wine quality were not linked to the current situation

"There is no political conflict. This is prevention needed to ensure safety of our citizens. Rospotrebnadzor [food safety watchdog] is doing its job, constantly checking the quality of the goods delivered to our country," Peskov said.