UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Consider Lifting Restrictions Against Georgia When Russophobia Stops - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:26 PM

Russia to Consider Lifting Restrictions Against Georgia When Russophobia Stops - Kremlin

Russia will consider lifting restrictions against Georgia when russophobic mood in the country disappears, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia will consider lifting restrictions against Georgia when russophobic mood in the country disappears, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree forbidding Russian airlines from flying Russian tourists to Georgia starting July 8 after a series of protests in Tbilisi and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili referring to Russia as an enemy.

"You have seen in the published documents that there is no fixed deadline. It is just about the situation in Georgia returning to non-Russophobic normal. As soon as it is registered, it will lead us to reconsider the decision," Peskov told reporters.

He remarked that aggression against Russian journalists and lawmakers was evidence of direct threat for Russians in Georgia, adding that temporary restrictions were introduced "against the backdrop of this risk."

"There are certain signs of an internal political crisis in Georgia, but this is none of our business, this is Georgia's business.

[It becomes] our business when it has anti-Russian character. This is making us worry," Peskov said.

The spokesman said he was "not aware" of any plans for further restrictions against Georgia, when asked if they were possible should the situation escalate.

Peskov added that Russia was not going to act like some other countries and pressure other states "using sanctions that are illegal."

"You must have noticed that I am talking about restrictions, limits. And we are saying that these are forced restrictions," Peskov said.

The spokesman said that checks on the Georgian wine quality were not linked to the current situation

"There is no political conflict. This is prevention needed to ensure safety of our citizens. Rospotrebnadzor [food safety watchdog] is doing its job, constantly checking the quality of the goods delivered to our country," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Business Russia Job Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Lead Georgia July From

Recent Stories

Idlib Remains Only Hard-to-Reach Area in Syria for ..

10 seconds ago

Putin, Abe to Sign Number of Deals at Upcoming Mee ..

11 seconds ago

Marium Aurengzeb said malnutrition was an importan ..

12 seconds ago

Parliamentarians suggest withdrawal of tax on toba ..

14 seconds ago

Two women killed in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Two survivors pulled from rubble of collapsed Camb ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.