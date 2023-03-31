Russia to Consider 'NATO Peacekeepers' as Targets if Deployed in Ukraine - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia will consider so-called NATO peacekeepers as legitimate targets if they get deployed in Ukraine on the front line, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"They will be a legitimate target for our armed forces if they are placed on the front line without the consent of Russia with weapons in their hands and directly threaten us," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the official, the West's real goal is to establish a ceasefire on the front line that is favorable to them.

"It is clear that the so-called NATO peacekeepers are simply going to enter the conflict on the side of our enemies (Ukraine) ... Unleash that very third world war, which they so fear when they talk," Medvedev said.