Russia To Consider New Georgian Government's Policy On Moscow - Foreign Ministry

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russia to Consider New Georgian Government's Policy on Moscow - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia wants to improve its relationship with Georgia, but will act according to the policy the new Georgian government chooses for the relationship, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Monday.

On Saturday, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia.

"Our stance regarding Georgia was determined long ago ”we are in favor of improving relations with this country and will act based on the steps the new government takes on Russia," the diplomat said.

Regarding the elections themselves, which were questioned by the Georgian opposition, Rudenko said, "This is Georgia's internal affair, it's up to Georgian voters to assess it."

