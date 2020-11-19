(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will take Norway's growing militarization into account when making its own defense plans, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russia will take Norway's growing militarization into account when making its own defense plans, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Norwegian leadership's claims that they want to maintain good relationship with Moscow go against the actual destructive strategy to contain Russia.

Of course, we will be forced to consider these actions when planning our national security strategy," Zakharova told a briefing.

Norway's defense strategy, purchases and infrastructure upgrade all have anti-Russian motives, Zakharova said, adding that Russia was often chosen as an imaginary enemy in drills that Norway held with other countries.

Norway is becoming a setting stage for NATO to enter the Arctic, Zakharova said, citing the plan to place the alliance's submarines in the civilian port of Tromso.