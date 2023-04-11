Close
Russia To Consider Providing Citizenship To Foreigners Serving In Military - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Russia to Consider Providing Citizenship to Foreigners Serving in Military - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, is postponing the consideration of the bill due to the fact that the issue of citizenship of foreigners who serve in the military is yet to be resolved, Leonid Kalashnikov, chairman of the Russian lower house's committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I have just proposed to postpone it, because we have a proposal for further consultations on the adoption of citizenship of foreigners who serve in the army, and we did not have time to consider it," Kalashnikov said.

The draft law, which was adopted in the first reading on April 5, 2022, provided for the deprivation of citizenship of those involved in terrorist crimes, high treason, as well as crimes in the sphere of drugs trafficking, forgery of documents or at the voluntary request of a citizen.

