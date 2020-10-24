Russia to Consider Sending More Military Instructors to CAR in Near Future - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia will mull sending more military instructors to the Central African Republic in the near future, the ambassador to the African nation told Sputnik.

"At present, we are talking about consolidating the training of CAR's armed forces, so there is a [relevant] request from the country's defense minister, and, most likely, this issue will be considered in the near future," Vladimir Titorenko said, when asked whether Russia was planning to send additional military instructors to the country.

The diplomat added that the issue had also been raised at his recent meeting with car President Faustin-Archange Touadera.