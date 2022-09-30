Russia to Consider Shelling of New Territories as Aggression Against Moscow - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russia will consider shelling by Kiev of the new territories after their accession to the country as aggression against Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It will not be anything else," Peskov told reporters, commenting on how Russia would perceive a possible strike on new territories by Ukraine, whether it would be regarded as an act of aggression against Russia with a corresponding response.