Russia to Consider Simplifying Procedure for Obtaining Citizenship by Scientists - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Russian government will consider lawmakers' proposal to simplify the procedure for obtaining Russia's citizenship, including by scientists, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Mishustin held a meeting with Russian lawmakers. During the meeting, one of the lawmakers from the New People party suggested considering equalizing the right to citizenship for ethnic Russians and citizens of Ukraine and also recalled the bill providing for simplifying the procedure for obtaining citizenship for scientists, to which the Russian cabinet has yet to respond.

The meeting also discussed the proposal to simplify the procedure for obtaining a residence permit and citizenship for businesspersons and investors.

"Regarding citizenship, issues related to procedural things, we will definitely consider your proposal. I will give a corresponding order regarding the government's response," Mishustin told the meeting.