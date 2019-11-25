UrduPoint.com
Russia To Constructively Consider Nepal's Invitation To Visit Country - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:35 PM

Moscow will constructively consider Nepal's invitation to the Russian leadership to visit the country, dates will be agreed through diplomatic channels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday following talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Moscow will constructively consider Nepal's invitation to the Russian leadership to visit the country, dates will be agreed through diplomatic channels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday following talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

"Mr. minister conveyed an invitation to representatives of the Russian leadership to visit Nepal. We, of course, will consider these invitations constructively and coordinate possible dates of visits through diplomatic channels," Lavrov said.

