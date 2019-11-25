Moscow will constructively consider Nepal's invitation to the Russian leadership to visit the country, dates will be agreed through diplomatic channels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday following talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali

"Mr. minister conveyed an invitation to representatives of the Russian leadership to visit Nepal. We, of course, will consider these invitations constructively and coordinate possible dates of visits through diplomatic channels," Lavrov said.