Russia to Continue Championing Non-Discriminatory Approach to Energy Transition - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 04:29 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Moscow will insist that the green energy transition be non-discriminatory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We will consistently continue to work on international platforms in favor of a balanced, non-discriminatory approach to energy transition," Lavrov told reporters speaking at the business forum.
Lavrov noted that in order to ensure a non-discriminatory approach in the process of green transition, Russia will insist on taking into account the peculiarities of all countries without exception.