Russia To Continue Championing Non-Discriminatory Approach To Energy Transition - Lavrov

Russia to Continue Championing Non-Discriminatory Approach to Energy Transition - Lavrov

Moscow will insist that the green energy transition be non-discriminatory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Moscow will insist that the green energy transition be non-discriminatory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We will consistently continue to work on international platforms in favor of a balanced, non-discriminatory approach to energy transition," Lavrov told reporters speaking at the business forum.

Lavrov noted that in order to ensure a non-discriminatory approach in the process of green transition, Russia will insist on taking into account the peculiarities of all countries without exception.

