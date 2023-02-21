Russia to Continue Complying With New START Quantitative Restrictions, ICBM Notifications

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Moscow will continue to comply with quantitative restrictions on strategic offensive arms even despite the suspension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), as well as exchange notifications with the United states about ballistic missiles launches, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In order to maintain a sufficient degree of predictability and stability in the nuclear missile sphere, Russia intends to take a responsible approach and will continue to strictly comply with the quantitative restrictions on strategic offensive arms provided for by it within the life cycle of the Treaty," the ministry said in a statement.

"In addition, the Russian side will continue to participate in the exchange of notifications with the US side on launches of ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) and SLBMs (submarine-launched ballistic missiles) on the basis of the relevant 1988 agreement between the Soviet Union and the United States," it added.