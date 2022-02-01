Russia to Continue Convincing US, Kiev of Futility of Escalation in Donbas - Gavrilov

Russia will not stop trying to convince Kiev and the United States of the futility of escalating the situation on the line of contact in Donbas, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russia will not stop trying to convince Kiev and the United States of the futility of escalating the situation on the line of contact in Donbas, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, told Sputnik.

Earlier, the sixth plane with 84 tonnes of military aid from the United States arrived in Kiev. In total, Ukraine has already received about 500 tonnes of military aid.

"The demonstrative whipping up of hysteria around the situation in Ukraine, while simultaneously increasing the supply of lethal weapons by the Anglo-Saxons, is unlikely to contribute to diplomatic efforts for the strict fulfillment by Kiev of all its prescribed obligations as a party to the Minsk agreements. This is all sad. But we will not stop trying to convince both Kiev and the United States of futility of escalating the situation on the line of contact in Donbas," Gavrilov said.