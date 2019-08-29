UrduPoint.com
Russia To Continue Cooperating With Turkey Despite Erdogan's Remarks On Syria - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Moscow will continue cooperating with Ankara in the areas where there are grounds for partnership despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's contradictory statements on the situation in Syria, Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian upper house's defense and security committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said the head of the cabinet held a telephone call with Erdogan. According to the statement, the two leaders "discussed the need for the [Syrian] regime and Russia to adhere to their commitments under international law."

"Erdogan's assessments ... practically change nothing. [The cooperation] will continue in the areas where there are grounds for it," Klintsevich said.

The lawmaker also expressed doubts that Erdogan's statements would affect Russia's support for Syria's fight against terrorism.

Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik that Russia should continue maintaining partnership with Turkey despite disagreements because hasty conclusions could exacerbate the situation in the region.

"Turkey has always played its own game in Syria. It acts as our partner on the majority of issues of the Syrian settlement. But our opinions differ on some issues. This is absolutely normal. All these circumstances only emphasize the complexity of the process of the Syrian political settlement," Morozov said.

Morozov also suggested that during the talks with Erdogan, Johnson "set the tone in anti-Russian rhetoric."

Both Russia and Turkey, alongside Iran, have been guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Moreover, Russia has been supporting the Syrian government forces' anti-terrorist operations and has been helping the authorities rebuild the country devastated by war.

