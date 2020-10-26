UrduPoint.com
Russia To Continue Cooperating With Turkey On Int'l Conflict Resolutions - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia is committed to maintaining good relations with its Turkish partners despite some existing differences on certain matters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have good relations with Turkey, [although] not without problems. Our approaches to some issues differ. But when we find common denominators, we get good negotiations in Libya, we combine our efforts and help to move towards the creation of conditions that are necessary to resolve crisis situations. We will continue this engagement with Turkey," Lavrov said during a press conference with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

Russia and Turkey maintain dialogue on a whole range of international and regional issues, including the most recent military escalation in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation in Libya, and, notably, Syria. The two countries have also signed a loan agreement on the delivery of S-400 missile systems in December 2017. In 2019, Turkey received several S-400 battalions worth $2.5 billion.

