PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Russia will continue to cooperate with Turkey on the situation in Syria's Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We consider it important to strictly adhere to all the agreements on Idlib aimed both at continuing the fight against terrorists and ensuring security for civilians.

In this context, we will continue to interact with Turkey in the framework of the Sochi memorandum of September 17, 2018," Zakharova said.