Russia To Continue Cooperating With Turkey On Syria's Idlib - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Russia to Continue Cooperating With Turkey on Syria's Idlib - Foreign Ministry

Russia will continue to cooperate with Turkey on the situation in Syria's Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Russia will continue to cooperate with Turkey on the situation in Syria's Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We consider it important to strictly adhere to all the agreements on Idlib aimed both at continuing the fight against terrorists and ensuring security for civilians.

In this context, we will continue to interact with Turkey in the framework of the Sochi memorandum of September 17, 2018," Zakharova said.

