Russia to Continue Cooperation With Kazakhstan on Baikonur - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his country would continue space cooperation with Kazakhstan on the Baikonur cosmodrome and expressed the hope that Nur-Sultan would take broader participation in space activities.

"We still continue and will continue to work together with Kazakhstan on Baikonur.

There are many issues, nevertheless, I agree with the question formulated by our Kazakh friends that Kazakhstan, if we work together, should not just be a platform for launching the corresponding spacecraft, but should take broader, more meaningful participation in space activities. This includes developing of its own competencies in this area," Putin said during an annual end-of-year press conference.