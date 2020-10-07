UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Continue Cooperation With Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Does Not Seek Meddling - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:21 PM

Russia to Continue Cooperation With Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Does Not Seek Meddling - Kremlin

Russia does not want to interfere in Kyrgyzstan's and Belarus' political processes but will continue cooperating with the countries and providing assistance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russia does not want to interfere in Kyrgyzstan's and Belarus' political processes but will continue cooperating with the countries and providing assistance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have no desire to interfere in the Kyrgyz political process, just like in the situation with Belarus. I want to draw your attention to the president's statement that Russia has many plans related to cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and with Belarus. Russia will continue this cooperation because this what the two countries' peoples need. It will offer the necessary assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Belarus," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

UNESCO-Huawei Partnered to Provide Artificial Inte ..

5 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of North Macedonia joins World Muslim ..

7 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge will ma ..

8 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Kosovo PM reminisces Kosovan baby in re ..

52 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Putin-Aliyev Phone Talks on Karab ..

34 seconds ago

German football body investigated for 'particularl ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.