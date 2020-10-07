Russia to Continue Cooperation With Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Does Not Seek Meddling - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russia does not want to interfere in Kyrgyzstan's and Belarus' political processes but will continue cooperating with the countries and providing assistance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have no desire to interfere in the Kyrgyz political process, just like in the situation with Belarus. I want to draw your attention to the president's statement that Russia has many plans related to cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and with Belarus. Russia will continue this cooperation because this what the two countries' peoples need. It will offer the necessary assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Belarus," Peskov told reporters.