Russia to Continue Developing Defense, Economic Cooperation With Mali - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russia intends to further develop cooperation with Mali in a number of areas, including the economic and military-technical, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We have established friendly and trusting relations, which we cherish.

And we intend to actively develop them on a mutually beneficial basis in trade, economy, investment, military technology , education, science and culture," Lavrov said at the meeting with his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop.

Russia is interested in Mali's assessment of the situation in Africa, including the various subregions of the continent, as well as events in Mali and its government's efforts to combat terrorism, the minister added.

The Malian minister arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a three-day working visit. The agenda includes an in-depth exchange of views on global and regional issues, with emphasis on combating terrorism in Africa.