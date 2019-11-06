Russia to Continue Ensuring Conditions for Global Journalists' Work - Foreign Minister

Russia will continue ensuring conditions for unhampered work of all the journalists with no exceptions as it favors honest dialogue under the aegis of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia will continue ensuring conditions for unhampered work of all the journalists with no exceptions as it favors honest dialogue under the aegis of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Anyway, Russia will continue ensuring unhampered professional activities for all the journalists with no exceptions, in full compliance with the undertaken global commitments. It will stand out for honest and equitable dialogue under the OSCE aegis," Lavrov said at an international conference, organized by the office of the OSCE representative on media freedom with support of the Russian Foreign Ministry.