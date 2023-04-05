Close
Russia To Continue Fulfilling Obligations On Development Of Abkhazia - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Russia to Continue Fulfilling Obligations on Development of Abkhazia - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia will continue to fulfill its obligations on the comprehensive social and economic development of Abkhazia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The Republic of Abkhazia is our strategic ally and closest neighbor.

This year we are celebrating the 15th anniversary of Russia's recognition of Abkhazia's independence, the establishment of diplomatic relations and the signing of the treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance. Russia will continue to fulfill its obligations on the comprehensive social and economic development of Abkhazia," Putin said the ceremony of credentials presentation of new foreign ambassadors.

