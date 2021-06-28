Russia to Continue Funding UN Refugee Agency With Voluntary Contributions - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russia will continue to support projects and humanitarian activities of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) with voluntary contributions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We finance a number of UNHCR projects in many regions of the world ... We will continue to support your agency with voluntary contributions. We believe that the future work of the [UNHCR] will continue to be based on the solid principles of international humanitarian law ” impartiality, neutrality and objectivity," Lavrov said at a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The top Russian diplomat noted that Moscow appreciated the role that the UNHCR continued to play in addressing global humanitarian crises during the pandemic.

Lavrov and Grandi, who is in Moscow on a working visit, also discussed the return of refugees and internally displaced persons in Nagorno-Karabakh and eastern Ukraine, among other pressing humanitarian issues.