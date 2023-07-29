Open Menu

Russia To Continue Help CAR To Strengthen Defense, Counter Terrorist Groups - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Russia to Continue Help CAR to Strengthen Defense, Counter Terrorist Groups - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russia will continue to assist the Central African Republic in developing its defense capabilities as well as in countering extremist and terrorist groups, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The cooperation between our countries has received a good impetus in recent years.

We have been consistently supporting the efforts by the CAR's government to strengthen its sovereignty and defense capabilities as well as to fight against extremist and terrorist groups. We are providing you with practical assistance and intend to continue to do this," Putin said at a meeting with car President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

