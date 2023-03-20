Russia To Continue Helping Africa In Energy Issues - Putin
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia will continue helping the African countries with electricity and will continue expanding energy systems there, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"We will continue to help African countries in the field of electricity production," Putin said at the plenary session of the international parliamentary conference dubbed Russia and Africa in a multipolar world.