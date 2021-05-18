UrduPoint.com
Russia To Continue Helping Chad To Train Personnel, Including Military - Putin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:58 PM

Russia will continue to help Chad in training personnel, including those for the armed forces, President Vladimir Putin said during presentation of letter of credence ceremony on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russia will continue to help Chad in training personnel, including those for the armed forces, President Vladimir Putin said during presentation of letter of credence ceremony on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin received credentials from 23 newly appointed foreign ambassadors.

"The strengthening of Russia's political and economic ties with the Republic of Chad is in the interests of both countries. Russian companies are supplying machinery, equipment and other industrial products necessary for Chad's economic modernization. We will continue to provide assistance to your country within the framework of the UN World food Programme and train national personnel for you, including for your armed forces," Putin told the Chadian ambassador.

Moscow, he went on, is also ready to enhance friendly relations with Guinea-Bissau and contacts on trade, economy, investment as well as security and peace in Africa.

Speaking about the Netherlands, Putin welcomed Dutch entrepreneurs' desire to develop business relations with their Russian counterparts, mentioning that the country is one of Russia's largest trade and economic partners.

The president also touched upon bilateral relations with other countries, including Bolivia, Chile and South Africa.

