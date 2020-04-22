Russia to Continue Helping Vietnam Fight COVID-19 - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Moscow will keep helping Hanoi in the fight against infectious diseases, including COVID-19, within an existing cooperation framework, Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer watchdog, said on Wednesday.

"Rospotrebnadzor will continue assisting Vietnam in fighting infectious diseases, including within a corresponding program of cooperation for 2020-2022, implemented with the support of the Russian Federation's government. Due to the epidemic of the novel coronavirus infection, the program's planned activities will be adjusted taking the needs of the Vietnamese partners into account," the watchdog said in a statement.

The sides are also planning to conduct joint trials of tests for COVID-19 antibodies.

"[Vietnam] has demonstrated interest in Russian cutting-edge testing systems for detecting antibodies against the coronavirus infection that have been developed by [Rospotrebnadzor's] Vektor State Research Center and are successfully used in the Russian Federation. We are planning to conduct joint comparative trials of Russian and Vietnamese [R&D] products in that area," Rospotrebnadzor said.

Vietnam has 268 confirmed cases with zero fatalities so far, according to the country's Health Ministry.